BlackRock Inc. Has $292.29 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.46% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $292,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $200,002.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588 over the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

