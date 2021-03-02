BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $289,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 162,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

