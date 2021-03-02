BlackRock Inc. Sells 366,973 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.61% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $292,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $995,311.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $315,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

