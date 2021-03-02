BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.96% of Comfort Systems USA worth $286,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.