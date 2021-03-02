BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.