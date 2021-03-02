BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
