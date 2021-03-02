BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSE MUI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

