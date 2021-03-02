Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,707,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,895 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.