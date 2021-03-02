BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

MFL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 74,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.