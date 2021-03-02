BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

MUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

