Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,891 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTIS stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

