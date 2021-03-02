Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

