Blair William & Co. IL Buys 946 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

