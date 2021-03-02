Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

