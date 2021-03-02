Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.53 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

