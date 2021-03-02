Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

