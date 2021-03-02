Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

