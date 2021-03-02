BLAST Price Hits $0.0010 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $46,624.11 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,620,706 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.