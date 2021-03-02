Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 4,026,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,893,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.