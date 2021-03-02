Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 4,026,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,893,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 4.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
