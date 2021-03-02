Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $21,918.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

