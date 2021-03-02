Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $4.03 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 83.3% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00008262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $88,996.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,546,368 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.