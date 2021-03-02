Blockpass Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

