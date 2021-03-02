BLOCKv Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $278,220.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

