Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.30

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $267,706.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00811581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,005,237 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

