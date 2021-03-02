Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

