Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.64. 5,547,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,908,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

