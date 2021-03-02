Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

