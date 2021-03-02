B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the January 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 46,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,416. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRRY shares. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

