BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$245.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.

Shares of CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$174.40. 191,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$207.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$206.19.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

