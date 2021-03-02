BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 286.5% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LEO opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

