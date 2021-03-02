Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 21,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.