Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$41.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$49.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

