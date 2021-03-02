Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $683.69

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.69 ($8.93) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 193,247 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 683.69.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

