Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Boingo Wireless makes up 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIFI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 129,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The firm has a market cap of $631.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

