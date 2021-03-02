BOLT Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. BOLT has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $204,881.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

