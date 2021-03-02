BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 144.7% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 144.7% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $836,242.73 and $162,248.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,708 coins and its circulating supply is 911,920 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

