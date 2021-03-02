Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 50.7% Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $700,604.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00496488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00074582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00502730 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

