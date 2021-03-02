Bonterra Energy (BNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bonterra Energy to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$114.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.08.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

