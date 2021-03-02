Bonterra Energy (BNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bonterra Energy to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
TSE:BNE opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$114.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86.
In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
