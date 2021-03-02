Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

