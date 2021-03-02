Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,320.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

