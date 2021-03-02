Boosted Finance Price Tops $62.20 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.20 or 0.00126323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 86.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $147,018.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

