Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $54,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

