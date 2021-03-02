Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

BAH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

