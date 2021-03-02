BoringDAO Trading 50.6% Higher This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $46.49 million and $8.59 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $579.28 or 0.01211635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00493827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00075385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00493592 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,258 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

