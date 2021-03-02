BOScoin Market Capitalization Achieves $902,108.16 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $902,108.16 and approximately $21.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

