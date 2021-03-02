Boston Partners Buys 18,307 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.92% of Globe Life worth $190,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

