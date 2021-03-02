Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 556,758 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $198,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.