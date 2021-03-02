Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,270 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.04. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

