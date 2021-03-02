Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $24,452,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,459,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.78. 62,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,964. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

