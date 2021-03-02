Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.63. The company had a trading volume of 289,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

