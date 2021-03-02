Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $216.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $423.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.